Quidditich not playable in Hogwarts Legacy

According to Portkey’s FAQs page for Hogwarts Legacy, Quidditch will not be a playable feature in Hogwarts Legacy.

In true Hogwarts fashion, players will be able to ride their broomsticks and take off to the sky in Hogwarts Legacy. However, players will not be able to follow their athletic dreams as Portkey Games indicated that you wouldn’t be able to play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. That’s a big bummer, especially since there isn’t really a dedicated game out there for players to experience Quidditch in a video game, and Quidditch is definitely a popular activity that fans would love to try if given the chance.

The FAQ page of Hogwarts Legacy reads:

“Q: Is Quidditch playable in Hogwarts Legacy?

A: Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players can also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle.”

Interestingly, the game will feature a variety of locations for players to explore, actually giving players the opportunity to acquaint themselves with landmarks while riding their brooms. However, it still feels like an opportunity was wasted here in adding one of the most iconic activities in Hogwarts Legacy to the game, especially since other activities like herbalism and potion making are in the game, but not Quidditch.

Disappointment aside, many fans would probably still purchase and play the game. Even if the overall excitement has lessened due to this, there would still be people who are excited about Hogwarts Legacy’s release.

Now, with that aside, we could only hope that The Wizarding World would eventually get a Quidditch stand-alone game because that would be fun. Quidditch 2K, anyone? Just kidding – a single game would suffice without the need for near identical versions every single year.