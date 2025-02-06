ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Quillian Sakilld and Anshul Jubli in the lightweight division. Sakilld is riding a 7-fight winning streak coming into his UFC debut meanwhile, Jubli had a rough go in his UFC debut as he was knocked out as he looks to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Sakilld-Jubli prediction and pick.

Quillian Sakilld (7-1) secured his UFC contract on the Contender Series after a 3-round war with Gauge Young. Now, Sakilld will be looking to extend his winning streak to eight in a row and secure his first win in the UFC when he takes on Anshul Jubli this weekend at UFC 312.

Anshul Jubli (7-1) won the Road to UFC tournament but had a rough UFC debut when he was knocked out by Mike Breeden in the third round. Jubli hopes that the second time is the charm when he heads in there to take on Quillian Sakilld this weekend at UFC 312.

Here are the UFC 312 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 312 Odds: Quillian Sakilld-Anshul Jubli Odds

Quillian Sakilld: -675

Anshul Jubli: +490

Over 2.5 rounds: +130

Under 2.5 rounds: -166

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Quillian Sakilld Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gauge Young – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Quillan Salkilld’s dynamic striking and tactical grappling make him a nightmare matchup for Anshul Jubli at UFC 312. Salkilld (7-1) boasts a 55% striking accuracy and averages 5.40 significant strikes per minute, using his 75” reach to pepper opponents with body-head combinations from range. His 41% takedown accuracy and elite scrambling—evidenced by three submission wins—allow him to dominate transitions, a critical edge against Jubli, who struggled defensively in his UFC 294 knockout loss to Mike Breeden. Salkilld’s high-volume output and cardio will pressure Jubli’s 43% striking defense, forcing him into reactive mode while exploiting his tendency to fade under sustained attacks.

Jubli (7-1) thrives in technical exchanges, but Salkilld’s adaptability neutralizes this strength. The Australian’s sticky grappling and positional control counter Jubli’s arm-triangle submission threat, while his counter-striking capitalizes on Jubli’s looping punches. Despite Jubli’s post-loss improvements, Salkilld’s sharper fight IQ and ability to blend takedowns (9.00 per 15 minutes) with striking flurries will disrupt rhythm. With Jubli historically vulnerable to pressure fighters, Salkilld’s relentless pace and diverse arsenal should secure a decisive decision or late finish.

Why Anshul Jubli Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Mike Breeden – KO R3

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Anshul Jubli’s technical precision and veteran composure position him to outduel Quillan Salkilld at UFC 312. Jubli (7-1), India’s first UFC contract winner, blends calculated striking (6.5 significant strikes per minute) with opportunistic grappling, securing three finishes—including an arm-triangle submission over Mohammad Mahmoudian. His ability to chain body-head combinations and adapt mid-fight neutralizes Salkilld’s high-volume approach (5.40 strikes/minute). While Salkilld (7-1) boasts a 75-inch reach and aggressive takedowns (9.00 per 15 minutes), Jubli’s 63% takedown defense and improved cardio—honed post-UFC 294 loss—equip him to weather early pressure.

Salkilld’s reliance on explosive bursts leaves openings for Jubli’s counter-striking. The Australian’s Contender Series win saw defensive lapses against Gauge Young, who landed 64 significant strikes before succumbing to grappling55. Jubli’s refined jab and body kicks will exploit Salkilld’s tendency to overcommit in exchanges, while his Fight IQ—critical in Road to UFC’s tactical split decision over Kyung Pyo Kim—provides a strategic edge. Expect Jubli to leverage his UFC experience and disciplined game plan to outwork Salkilld, sealing a decisive decision or late submission.

Final Quillian Sakilld-Anshul Jubli Prediction & Pick

Quillan Salkilld's dynamic striking and grappling prowess position him as a heavy favorite against Anshul Jubli at UFC 312. Salkilld's 55% striking accuracy and 5.40 significant strikes per minute overwhelm Jubli's more measured approach (3.73 strikes/minute). The Australian's 75-inch reach advantage and diverse arsenal—blending elbows, body shots, and takedowns (9.00 per 15 minutes)—exploit Jubli's defensive gaps exposed in his KO loss to Mike Breeden. While Jubli's 63% takedown defense is solid, Salkilld's submission threat and ground control present constant danger.

Jubli's technical striking and composure, evident in his Road to UFC run, offer upset potential. However, his 43% striking defense leaves him vulnerable to Salkilld's volume and power. The Indian fighter's cardio edge could factor late, but Salkilld's finishing instinct (71% finish rate) suggests a shorter bout. Expect Salkilld to pressure early, mixing strikes and takedowns to overwhelm Jubli's defense. A second-round TKO or submission for Salkilld is likely, justifying the -600 odds as he cements his status as a rising prospect.

Final Quillian Sakilld-Anshul Jubli Prediction & Pick: Quillian Sakilld (-675), Under 2.5 Rounds (-166)