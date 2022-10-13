Quinn Ewers: 2 reasons Texas football star is most underrated QB in nation

After six weeks of college football, some players and teams are getting national attention. Whether it is from elite individual performances or team accomplishments, they are on pace for great seasons. However, there is one player who seems to be left behind in conversations. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is having a strong first season with the Longhorns. He has completed 68.7% of his passes for 648 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions in three games.

Quinn Ewers scores his first touchdown of the season. The #Longhorns are now in business.#Texas | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/DO7QNBTxkA — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) September 4, 2022

Last week, Ewers had his best game of the season. In a rivalry clash versus the Oklahoma Sooners, the redshirt freshman completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for a career-high 289 yards with four scores and a pick. His efficient playmaking led the team to a shutout 49-0 win.

The Longhorns are now 2-1 with Ewers as the starter. The only loss came against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide by just one point. You can argue Texas should have won that game, too. Despite all he has done, he is often forgotten in the lists of best quarterbacks in 2022.

Here are two reasons why Quinn Ewers is the most underrated quarterback in the nation this season.

2. Ewers missed significant time due to an injury

During the matchup against the Crimson Tide in Week 2, Ewers suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder. He ended up leaving the game as Hudson Card took over. Ewers would miss the next three games, including one conference contest versus Texas Tech that the Longhorns lost in overtime.

While he returned with a strong display against the Sooners, it was just his second full game of the season. It is a relatively small display to determine what he can do as a starter. Still, when healthy, he showed he can be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 and the country.

If he played in all six games, he would certainly earn more respect and recognition. Since he missed almost a month of the season and a lot happened in between, fans forgot about how impressive Ewers is.

Now that he is back, he can change his status of underrated. On Saturday against Iowa State, he should have more eyes on him as it will be broadcasted on national television. If Ewers plays well, the country will see that he really is that guy for the Longhorns.

1. The quarterback class is just too talented

Perhaps the biggest reason why Quinn Ewers is underrated is how strong the 2022 college quarterback class is. Led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, some of the top players in the nation are quarterbacks.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and is a Heisman frontrunner. USC’s Caleb Williams is leading the Trojans in an undefeated season with 14 passing touchdowns in just six games. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is emerging as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation with the Volunteers winning big games.

Also, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez are leading their teams to surprising good years, giving them a lot of praise.

Because he played just a total of four games combining his time with the Buckeyes and Longhorns, plus his injury limited his display on the field. Ewers did not enter the season in any major watchlists, so he was under the radar even before taking a snap with Texas.

Should he keep playing well in big games, Ewers could finally be mentioned as one of the top quarterbacks. Although he might not be remembered as often as Young and Stroud, he could certainly enter the top five in the country by the end of the season.