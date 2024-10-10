Arch Manning heads back to the bench in Week 7 as Quinn Ewers is set to make his return for Texas. Ewers, who’s been sidelined since suffering an oblique strain during the UTSA game on Sept. 14, will reclaim his role just in time for one of the season’s biggest games.

Texas' quarterback depth was on full display during Ewers’ absence. Manning not only finished the UTSA game but also led the Longhorns to commanding victories over UL Monroe and Mississippi State. However, the competition intensifies as the Longhorns head into the heart of their SEC schedule, starting with the Sooners this week.

In Week 7, No. 1 Texas (5-0) will square off against No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1) in the storied Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl. Ewers will once again be counted on to deliver on a big stage, something he’s proven capable of, especially outside of Austin. He already silenced doubters earlier this season, leading the Longhorns to a huge win in Ann Arbor against Michigan. There was also last year, when he led Texas to beat Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

However, the looming question is: just how healthy is Ewers after missing nearly a month of action? Will there be any rust when he returns to the field? Though Texas remains undefeated in SEC play and holds a major advantage in the conference currently, the Red River Rivalry is notorious for surprises. Ewers will need to be sharp to maintain Texas' path toward an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth.

Now, let’s dive into some bold predictions for Quinn Ewers' return game against Oklahoma.

Quinn Ewers connects on at least one pass over 40 yards

Ewers has demonstrated his ability to stretch the field over his career. Now with the talented group of receivers at his disposal like Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden, that's definitely not an issue for the signal caller. In his three games this season, Ewers’ longest pass play was a 49-yard completion against UTSA. While Oklahoma’s secondary may present a tougher challenge, it wouldn’t be surprising if coach Steve Sarkisian dials up a couple deep shots to keep the defense honest.

Even against a solid Oklahoma defense, Sarkisian knows how to design plays to exploit mismatches, and Ewers has the arm to make a big play happen. Expect at least one pass for a large chunk of yardage, possibly in the range of 40+ yards.

Quinn Ewers throws for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma

In his three game appearances this season, Ewers has thrown for three touchdowns and at least 250 yards in each, with the only exception being the game against UTSA, where he was sidelined due to injury. By the time he was taken out, Ewers already had two passing touchdowns and 185 yards passing and was leading a drive that could have easily resulted in more.