Arch Manning heads back to the bench in Week 7 as Quinn Ewers is set to make his return for Texas. Ewers, who’s been sidelined since suffering an oblique strain during the UTSA game on Sept. 14, will reclaim his role just in time for one of the season’s biggest games.
Texas' quarterback depth was on full display during Ewers’ absence. Manning not only finished the UTSA game but also led the Longhorns to commanding victories over UL Monroe and Mississippi State. However, the competition intensifies as the Longhorns head into the heart of their SEC schedule, starting with the Sooners this week.
In Week 7, No. 1 Texas (5-0) will square off against No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1) in the storied Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl. Ewers will once again be counted on to deliver on a big stage, something he’s proven capable of, especially outside of Austin. He already silenced doubters earlier this season, leading the Longhorns to a huge win in Ann Arbor against Michigan. There was also last year, when he led Texas to beat Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
However, the looming question is: just how healthy is Ewers after missing nearly a month of action? Will there be any rust when he returns to the field? Though Texas remains undefeated in SEC play and holds a major advantage in the conference currently, the Red River Rivalry is notorious for surprises. Ewers will need to be sharp to maintain Texas' path toward an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth.
Now, let’s dive into some bold predictions for Quinn Ewers' return game against Oklahoma.
Quinn Ewers connects on at least one pass over 40 yards
Ewers has demonstrated his ability to stretch the field over his career. Now with the talented group of receivers at his disposal like Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden, that's definitely not an issue for the signal caller. In his three games this season, Ewers’ longest pass play was a 49-yard completion against UTSA. While Oklahoma’s secondary may present a tougher challenge, it wouldn’t be surprising if coach Steve Sarkisian dials up a couple deep shots to keep the defense honest.
Even against a solid Oklahoma defense, Sarkisian knows how to design plays to exploit mismatches, and Ewers has the arm to make a big play happen. Expect at least one pass for a large chunk of yardage, possibly in the range of 40+ yards.
Quinn Ewers throws for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma
In his three game appearances this season, Ewers has thrown for three touchdowns and at least 250 yards in each, with the only exception being the game against UTSA, where he was sidelined due to injury. By the time he was taken out, Ewers already had two passing touchdowns and 185 yards passing and was leading a drive that could have easily resulted in more.
Oklahoma’s defense, the strongest part of the Sooners this season, ranks 77th in passing yards allowed with seven passing touchdowns thus far. While they may give Ewers some trouble early on, their offense hasn’t been able to match the defense's effort. This could lead to the Sooners' defense wearing down as the game progresses, giving Ewers more opportunities to connect with his talented receiving corps.
Look for Ewers to find his rhythm as the game goes on, with him eventually throwing at least two touchdowns on Saturday.
Quinn Ewers throws an opening drive touchdown
One of Ewers' predicted touchdowns could come right in the first quarter on Texas' opening drive. So far this season, he’s only thrown one opening drive touchdown, which came against UTSA. In the other two games, Texas or Ewers hasn’t found the end zone until their second drive, making this a particularly bold prediction given Oklahoma's formidable defense.
While Oklahoma will be the toughest defense Texas has faced since Michigan, Sarkisian may look to set the tone early. If Ewers can execute quickly, it could catch Oklahoma off guard, leading to a rare opening-drive touchdown against a stout defense. It would also be a heck of a way for Ewers to shake off any rust he may have.
Quinn Ewers helps lead Texas to a win over Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry
It's true that in a game like the Red River Rivalry, anything can happen. We’ve seen unexpected outcomes before, like last year when Oklahoma upset Texas. Historically, the Sooners have had the upper hand, winning seven out of the last 10 meetings. So, this isn’t a guaranteed win for Ewers and the Longhorns on Saturday, and all eyes will be on how Ewers handles the pressure, especially regarding his health.
If Ewers stays healthy, he’s more than capable of leading Texas to victory, preserving their perfect record, and adding another SEC win to their résumé. However, this game may not showcase Ewers at his best. With the challenge of Oklahoma’s defense, the pressure of coming off an injury, and the intensity of a rivalry game, Ewers could face more hurdles than usual. That doesn’t mean Texas can’t pull off the win, but it might not be his standout performance of the season.
Shane Shoemaker is an Associate Editor and Editorial writer for ClutchPoints, covering a wide range of sports and entertainment topics including NCAA Football, NFL, and MLB. Shane is a graduate from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga with a BA in Communications/Journalism.