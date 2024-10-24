Week nine of the college football season is almost here, and this weekend's slate is packed with good games. There are numerous matchups featuring top-25 teams this week, and they will all be crucial as the race for the College Football Playoff is heating up. One top-25 matchup this week that should be interesting features Quinn Ewers and the Texas football team visiting #25 Vanderbilt. The Commodores are ranked for the first time in what feels like forever as they are surprisingly playing very well to start the year. This should be an exciting game.

This is a huge game in the SEC as both of these teams are near the top of the conference standings. It feels weird to say that about Vanderbilt, but credit to what this team has done so far this year. This could be a tricky game for Quinn Ewers and Texas, and it should be a fun watch regardless of what happens.

Before we talk more about Ewers and predictions for this weekend's game, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Vanderbilt football is having a remarkable season

The Vanderbilt football team is ranked. We haven't been able to say that for awhile, but the Commodores checked in at #25 in the AP Poll this week. This season has been a good one for a team that is typically one of the worst in the SEC, but they are proving to be a real threat this season.

Vanderbilt is 5-2 on the year, and they beat then #1 Alabama at home just a couple weeks ago to put the country on notice. They have a narrow 36-32 loss against Georgia State, and a double overtime loss to Missouri. Vanderbilt could easily be 7-0 right now.

The Commodores are hoping to pull off another big upset at home this weekend, and if they do, they could legitimately be a contender for a College Football Playoff spot. Beating Texas will be tough, however, and they will need a huge game from quarterback Diego Pavia.

Texas football needs to bounce back

The Texas football team was ranked #1 in the country last week, but they fell at home against #5 Georgia. The Bulldogs were able to go on the road and win comfortably, and now the Longhorns are in need of a bounce back win.

After this game, the rest of the schedule shapes up pretty nicely for the Longhorns. First off, they are comfortable favorites in this game and they should win, so this isn't exactly looked at as a challenging contest for Texas. However, that's what we thought when Alabama went to Nashville.

Texas has one ranked team left after this as they end the season at Texas A&M. A 10-2 record should get the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.

Quinn Ewers struggled a bit against Georgia last weekend, and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Quinn Ewers will throw two touchdown passes

Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, they are going to be playing an angry Texas football team and an angry Quinn Ewers. Ewers struggled against Georgia last week, and he was even benched for a couple drives. He has something to prove this weekend and he will find his receivers in the end zone at least a couple of times.

Quinn Ewers won't have any turnovers

One issue that Ewers and Texas had last weekend was turnovers. They weren't taking care of the football, and it cost them big time against the Bulldogs. In a game like this, turnovers will be what can keep Vanderbilt in the game. It's crucial that Ewers plays a clean game, and he will.

Quinn Ewers will lead Texas to a comfortable win

This one has the potential to be a close game, and Vanderbilt will hang around for awhile. However, this Texas team isn't going to lose two games in a row, and Vanderbilt won't be able to pull off another miraculous upset at home. The Longhorns will win this one 31-16.

Texas and Vanderbilt will kick off from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee at 4:15 ET/3:15 CT on Saturday. The game will be airing on the SEC Network, and the Longhorns are currently favored by 19 points.

Other notable week nine matchups

This matchup between the Vanderbilt football team and Texas could end up being a close one, and there are a lot of other good matchups across college football this weekend as well. Let's take a peak at the slate.

ESPN's College GameDay heads to the biggest game of the week every week, but they sometimes will choose another campus to hit more schools that don't typically get as much attention. They will be in Bloomington this weekend as Indiana is 7-0 and hosting Washington. The Hoosiers are hot, but there are definitely some bigger games this weekend.

Starting in the ACC, 5-1 Syracuse will take on undefeated #19 Pitt on Thursday night. That's a huge game in the conference race. We also have a rivalry game on Saturday as #6 Miami will be hosting Florida State. The Seminoles are 1-6, so this was expected to be a better matchup when the season began.

There are a couple intriguing matchups in the Big 12 as well. Kansas and Kansas State will get together for a rivalry clash, and the Jayhawks will look to spoil the Wildcats' season. Also, Cincinnati at Colorado under the lights in Boulder will be a good one as well.

The Big Ten has a lot of good games this weekend. Washington at Indiana is obviously an intriguing one, and Nebraska at Ohio State is one to watch as well. In the afternoon, #20 Illinois at #1 Oregon is the one to watch, and then there are a couple good night games as well. It's rivalry week in Michigan as the Wolverines will host Michigan State, and #3 Penn State has a tricky road test against 5-2 Wisconsin.

In the SEC, there are three top-25 matchups this weekend. #21 Missouri will visit #15 Alabama, and the struggling Crimson Tide need a win. #5 Texas will look to bounce back from their loss against Georgia as they will travel to play #25 Vanderbilt. Lastly, #8 LSU will visit #14 Texas A&M under the lights.

Not done yet! Teams not in conferences matter too, and we have a top-25 clash between #12 Notre Dame and #24 Navy this week. Buckle up, week nine is going to be fun.