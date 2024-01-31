Rachel Leviss is comparing Tom Sandoval with ex-boyfriend James Kennedy. Leviss dated Kennedy for five years.

Rachel Leviss is comparing her previous relationship with James Kennedy to the one she had with Tom Sandoval. Leviss is questioning if her relationship with Sandoval was just for ratings as she that “all he has is this show” in reference to Vanderpump Rules.

“I definitely didn't mastermind this [affair],” Leviss said on her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. “I think I fell into this situation and just didn't know how to handle it,” she said on the latest episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. “The thought has crossed my mind, like: Did Tom mastermind this? He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show.”

Leviss and Sandoval were having an affair with Sandoval was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Madix and Sandoval were in a relationship or nine years. Leviss previously dated Kennedy for five years after calling it quits in 2021. They were engaged for six months.

According to Rachel Leviss, she said that they had talked about how all of this would look to the public in regards to how their relationship began.

“When we did have conversations like, ‘How is this going to play out?’ He said, ‘One of the pros is we can be together next season,’” she said. “And so, not to say he’s the mastermind behind it. I think he had his motivation behind it that really escalated the situation. Whereas if it wasn’t a reality TV show and we weren’t all filming, I don’t know if it would be like this.”

While the former beauty queen was describing her relationship with Sandoval she dubbed him a “James 2.0” referencing her ex-fiancé. It was “a lot of his character came forward, and, ugh, the way that he would talk to my parents, it just seemed like a James 2.0 situation, and I won't allow that in my relationships anymore,” she added of Sandoval.

She hammered in on Sandoval, questioning once again if his intentions were pure and that “the success of the show equals longevity in his career.”

“He's over 40 now, and this is his life, this is his main income,” she said.

While Leviss won't be on the new season of Vanderpump Rules, the new season premiered tonight at 8 p.m. ET.