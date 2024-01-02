Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is looking back on 2023 and wants to become a "better friend" after making headlines for an affair.

Raquel “Rachel” Leviss is turning over a new leaf for 2024. The Vanderpump Rules star is looking to do better in the new year as she made headlines for her affair with costar Tom Sandoval. The affair was dubbed Scandoval after the months-long affair between Sandoval and Leviss. Sandoval at the time was dating Leviss' friend and co-star Ariana Madix. They ended their nine-year relationship after the affair surfaced.

Raquel “Rachel” Leviss Shares Instagram Message About 2023

The reality star went to Instagram showing off a glowing smile and trimmed ends.

“2023 hands down has been the hardest year yet,” Leviss wrote, captioning the photo. “My life had become completely unmanageable and I was so far down the rabbit hole of making bad decisions that I NEEDED help.”

“I’m so blessed I was able to get the help I needed,” she continued. “Now, I finally feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

She added: “As we set intentions into the new year, I vow to be a better friend to the ones close in my life,” said Leviss. “To those that have stood by me through my darkest days, I will always remember and cherish you.”

“Eternally grateful for a second chance,” Leviss concluded. “Here’s to an epic 2024! [butterfly emoji]”

Leviss' fans went to the comment section to support her on this new chapter.

“We all need to be rolling into 2024 with this kinda smile and light,” one fan wrote.

“Onward and upward baby!!” another fan wrote. “I’m so proud of you. Happy New Year!”

“We all make bad decisions especially when we are surrounded by people that celebrate making bad choices as a lifestyle,” a fan responded to her caption. “Glad you got the mental health help you needed thats what is more important than ANY celebrity status.”

Another fan chimed in: “You are human and everyone makes bad choices and mistakes. I'm sorry you were also taken advantage of and copped all the blame. I'm sorry people were so quick to judge you. Make 2024 be more uplifting and positive for you.”

Leviss is not returning to Vanderpump Rules but season 11 of the reality show will be back on Jan. 30, 2024 on Bravo.