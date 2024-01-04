'Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay is reportedly "in survival mode" after her husband Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce.

The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay has not yet spoken on her divorce but friend Justin Sylvester was asked how the media personality is holding up during this tough time. Sylvester was a guest on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday where he spoke about how she likes to keep her life “super private.” He also noted that it was “telling” that Abasolo spoke on the divorce first.

“But if everybody just gives her privacy right now, I know that when she’s ready to talk, she will have a lot to say,” Sylvester said about when Lindsay decides to tell her side.

Regarding how she's doing now, Sylvester said that she is simply trying her best.

“She is taking it day by day,” Sylvester shared. “I talked to her this morning. She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode.”

Bryan Abasolo Files From Divorce From The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Lindsay

After four years of marriage, Abasolo went to Instagram to announce Tuesday (Jan. 2) that he has filed for divorce.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote on Instagram. “My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Abasolo cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split from Lindsay.

The couple has been together for six years after they met on The Bachelorette in 2017. Lindsay gave Abasolo her final rose on the season finale and they got married two years later. She became the first-ever Black lead of the franchise with her 2017 debut.

According to legal documents obtained by USA Today, the chiropractor is additionally seeking spousal support. An amount for the request has not been specified in the divorce filing. “Additionally, Abasolo requested to terminate the court's ability to reward spousal support to Lindsay,” the publication reports. A prenuptial agreement has not been disclosed in the divorce filing.