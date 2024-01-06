Rachel Lindsay is breaking her silence about her divorce from husband Bryan Abasolo for the first time since the filing.

Rachel Lindsay is breaking her silence. The Bachelorette alum’s husband Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Her best friend Justin Sylvester was asked how the media personality is holding up during this tough time. Sylvester was a guest on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday (Jan. 3) where he spoke about how she likes to keep her life “super private.” He also noted that it was “telling” that Abasolo spoke on the divorce first.

“But if everybody just gives her privacy right now, I know that when she’s ready to talk, she will have a lot to say,” Sylvester said about when Lindsay decides to tell her side.

Regarding how she’s doing now, Sylvester said that she is simply trying her best.

“She is taking it day by day,” Sylvester shared. “I talked to her this morning. She’s just trying to pick up the pieces. She’s in survival mode.”

For the first time since the announcement, Lindsay took to her podcast Higher Learning Friday (Jan. 5) to tell in her own words how she is doing.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional. … First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you,” Lindsay said on her podcast. “Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.'”

“I will eventually, but now is not the time, [I’m] just trying to take it day by day,” she said.

Abasolo went to Instagram to announce Tuesday (Jan. 2) that he has filed for divorce.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” Abasolo wrote on Instagram. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Abasolo cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split from Lindsay.