Radu Albot takes on Novak Djokovic. Our U.S. Open odds series has our Albot Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Albot Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic hasn't won a major championship in 2024 … but then again, the majors are defined as the four pieces of the Grand Slam of tennis, in Australia, France, Wimbledon, and in New York at the U.S. Open. The majors don't include the Olympic Games. If you asked him if the Olympics count as a hugely significant tournament, Djokovic would emphatically tell you that's the absolute truth … and he would be right. Djokovic got to win a gold medal for Serbia and hear his nation's national anthem on the victory podium. Djokovic, at age 37, beat four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympic final and then poured out his emotions on the court. It was as meaningful a win as any Djokovic has ever had, especially when considering the physical struggles he endured earlier in the year and how he was able to overcome them against a legitimately great opponent who is destined to be the face of men's tennis for the next 10 years.

Djokovic won a tournament which was technically not a major, but which is essentially “major” in every other way. Djokovic was so exhausted that he did not compete in the U.S. Open warm-up events in Montreal or Cincinnati. He hasn't played much hardcourt tennis — or any tennis — since the Olympics. Can he make the adjustment at the U.S. Open? He will try to gain momentum in Week 1 and see if he can peak for Week 2.

Here are the Radu Albot-Novak Djokovic U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Radu Albot-Novak Djokovic

Game Spread:

Albot +9.5: -104

Djokovic -9.5: -130

Moneyline:

Albot +2400

Djokovic -10000

To Win First Set:

Albot +800

Djokovic -1300

Total Games In Match:

Over 27.5: -110

Under 27.5: -120

Total Games Won:

Albot over 8.5: -134

Albot under 8.5: +102

Djokovic over 18.5: -102

Djokovic under 18.5: -130

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: approx. 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT — could be 30 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why Radu Albot Will Win

Djokovic hasn't played any live matches for three weeks. He hasn't had a lot of practice on hardcourts this summer, given that Wimbledon was on grass and the Olympics were on red clay. Djokovic put so much into the Olympics that he is unlikely to have enough hunger and ferocity for this U.S. Open. Albot might catch him a little flat in this first-round match late at night.

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win

Djokovic is a far better player than Albot. Djokovic will be relaxed going into this match, made happier by his huge Olympic triumph. Djokovic won't put too much pressure on himself in this match and will therefore play with more relaxation and looseness, which should probably help his game. Djokovic took three weeks off and should be fresh enough to perform close to his expected standard.

Final Radu Albot-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Djokovic is the far better player, but will he be sharp enough after a three-week layoff to win this match by at least 10 total games? Djokovic would need to win this match 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to cover the 9.5-game spread. It's certainly possible, but it gives Djokovic very little margin for error. If Djokovic loses four games in one set (6-4), he would need to blow out Albot in the other two sets to cover a 9.5-game spread. He would need to win the other two sets 6-2 or win one 6-1 set combined with a 6-3 set. Even a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 score would mean Albot covers. So, we think a spread bet is not the play. The best bet is Djokovic under 18.5 games. As long as he doesn't need seven games to win a set, he'll hit that under. He could win 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and go under the total without covering the 9.5-game spread.

Final Radu Albot-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic under 18.5 games