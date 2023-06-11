Raheem Morris has emotional reunion with family of child he saved from drowning

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save the life of a three-year-old child who was drowning in a hotel pool. Two weeks later, Morris had an emotional reunion with the child and his family on “Good Morning America.”

The Rams coach, along with the family, explained what happened at the Encore Hotel pool in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend. Raheem Morris and another man at the pool, Dr. Andrew Oleksyn, helped resuscitate three-year-old Wyatt Stanley.

The commotion started when Wyatt's parents, Kelseigh and Joe Stanley, were told by their seven-year-old child that the three-year-old was underwater.

“I was sitting in the chair, and my seven-year-old runs up to me and he says, ‘Wyatt, Wyatt, he's under the water,'” Joe Stanley told “GMA.” “And I went and got him, there was no heartbeat, no pulse. When I picked him up, he was face down, nose to the pool. I realized he was limp.” Oleksyn is ER physician and told “GMA” that he knew Wyatt was in trouble. He started doing chest compressions and could feel that the child had no pulse. When Morris realized what was going on, he jumped in to help.

“I'm sitting down and my kids all scream, I see Wyatt laying poolside and he's blue,” Morris said. “I just wanted to help, and I could just feel the panic of it all. And I looked to the lifeguard and I said, ‘Where is the AED machine?'”

Morris knew how to use an AED (automated external defibrillator) because the Rams received training about emergency devices after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game. Morris used the AED on Wyatt, and the child's pulse returned.

Wyatt was taken to the hospital and is still recovering from the incident at home.