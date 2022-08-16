2 Raiders battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason clash vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings Came to town to go to battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday was a great day, especially if you find yourself rooting for the Silver and Black. From the opening drive, Las Vegas looked in control all the way through, finding ample success on offense and quietly impressing on the defensive side of the ball.

On the Raiders’ first two drives, quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the team into the Red Zone. Although the first drive would end with the field goal unit coming onto the field, Stidham would find the end zone on the next go around, using his legs to record his second rushing touchdown in the same amount of contests.

Defensively, Las Vegas forced back-to-back three and outs to start the game, allowing the Raiders to go up 10-0 early. In the end, the home team would leave Allegiant stadium with a 26-20 win, posting a 2-0 record through the first two preseason matches.

Who stood out for the Raiders? That’s what we’re going to discuss here; specifically, the players fighting for a roster spot that impressed.

Raiders Roster Standouts Vs Vikings

2. Austin Walter

Wow. Two preseason contests in a row – just wow.

What a phenomenal job Walter has done this preseason. During the annual Hall of Fame game, where the Raiders faced off against Jacksonville in Canton, Walter logged 49 yards on 8 carries. The running back even scored a touchdown.

On Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, Walter impressed yet again.

The 25-year-old totaled 30 yards on 7 carries, and looked magnificent doing it. Walter was frequently seen breaking out of tackles and creating his own running lanes, forcing NFL Network announcer and former Raider Matt Millen to praise the halfback throughout the second half. On one drive, Millen couldn’t stop yelling for the Raiders to simply give Walter the football.

Walter also earned the respect of Raiders.com report Levi Edwards, and Edwards made that clear in a tweet.

Austin Walter is 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 starting to get my attention. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 14, 2022

The former Jet has looked magical for the Silver and Black, and has certainly proved his worth on an NFL roster against both Jacksonville and Minnesota. The question is, will Las Vegas be that roster?

Here’s the cold truth – there may very well be no room for Walter on the Raiders’ roster despite his immaculate play. Josh Jacobs will be the team’s RB1, Drake and [Zamir] White will battle for snaps behind Jacobs, and Brandon Bolden is slated to be the team’s third down back after signing a two-year deal worth up to $5 million total.

To make it worse, Ameer Abdullah is having a great camp. Per NBCS reporter Albert Breer, the veteran running back is even carving out his own unique role on the Raiders’ roster.

“Raiders have depth at RB. But Abdullah’s carving out a real role—the “James White” spot in McD’s O.”

That’s nowhere near ideal for Walter, as five running backs sit above him. Nonetheless, Walter has had an incredible camp, and likely earned himself a spot on an NFL roster this upcoming season.

1. D.J. Turner

As good as Walter looked on Sunday, wideout D.J. Turner looked better. As a receiver, the 25-year-old logged 58 yards through the air; a number that not only led the team, but was more than double the receiving yards of the Raider with the second-most.

On special teams, Turner returned one punt for 26 yards, leading the team in yards per punt return just as he led in yards per catch.

The most impressive play by the Raiders’ wideout was a 35-yarder from Nick Mullens. Looking for a first down, Mullens located Turner 12 yards out on 3rd and 7. Mullens was thinking first down, but Turner was thinking six.

.@_DJTurner1 turned on the jets ‼️#MINvsLV | Live on FOX and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/2Vvj07Kvp0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 14, 2022

With his second half performance, Turner was the Raiders’ best player against Minnesota. Unfortunately, it may not be enough. Turner finds himself in the same boat as Walter – Great tape, but fighting an uphill battle in a crowded unit.

Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are the locks. After that Pro Bowl duo comes Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson. While none of the trio is a lock, those three are as close as it gets.

Tyron Johnson, or T-Billy, is another player likely ahead of Turner. T-Billy has been one of the most impressive Raiders through camp, even earning the ultimate praise from his head coach. “I’m so proud of him”, McDaniels said when asked about Tyron Johnson.

That now makes six receivers above Turner. What are the chances Las Vegas carries seven receivers? Almost zero.

Since 2015, the New England Patriots with Josh McDaniels carried no more than five receivers; not counting special teams legend Matthew Slater, who’s rostered specifically for ST play despite his designated WR position. In five of the seven seasons between ’15 and ’21, Patriots carried four – again, not counting Slater.

It’s anything but likely Turner will land a spot on the Raiders’ roster, but like Walter, he’s more than proven his worth on an NFL team. Whatever happens, Raider Nation will be rooting for both of these young men.