For a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster has been largely reliant on a few important players. They are in need of low-cost talent. Fortunately for them, the approaching 2023 NFL Draft will provide plenty of opportunities. The Raiders have the most overall draft capital, followed by the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Las Vegas Raiders and their 7th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have a total of 12 picks for the three-day draft. This includes four in the top 100, with their highest selection being the 7th pick. While they have the option to move their picks, it appears that they will stay put and choose a player for each round. Keep in mind that the Raiders have multiple gaps in their roster on both offense and defense as they head into the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 7th overall pick, they have the opportunity to make a significant move and potentially find a long-term franchise player. Of course, there are more obvious choices and sneakily interesting alternatives.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Raiders and their 7th pick.

1. Christian Gonzalez

The Raiders are expected to make an obvious choice for their No. 7 overall pick, selecting cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While it may not be a sneaky pick, Gonzalez has the potential to be the best player in this year’s draft class. The Raiders have focused on improving their offense with Jimmy Garoppolo as their new quarterback. However, now they need to prioritize their defense, particularly in the secondary.

Take note that the AFC West division is highly competitive. Also, the Raiders need a top-notch defense to succeed. The team’s pass defense was ranked second-worst in the league in the previous season. This makes it critical to address their needs in the cornerback spot. Gonzalez’s physical abilities at the NFL Combine confirmed his status as the top cornerback in his class. He has an impressive combination of size, length, athleticism, and refined technique.

Remember that Gonzalez was named a First Team All-Pac-12 corner and achieved an impressive 83.3 PFF grade. He allowed opposing QBs only a 74.7 QB rating when targeted. This makes him an excellent starting point for a complete overhaul of the Raiders’ cornerback group. Although he will need to continue honing his ball skills and hand usage, he appears to be trending upward in those areas.

Gonzalez’s well-rounded skill set also aligns well with the Raiders’ Cover 3-heavy scheme. Take note also that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham values versatility in his defensive backfield. Gonzalez certainly has the potential to be a lockdown corner for the Raiders and make the Pro Bowl early in his career. Overall, he possesses archetypal physical characteristics and combines his superior talents with exceptional intuition and precise technique. These make him a perfect fit for the Raiders’ defense.

Will Christian Gonzalez end up being the best CB out of this Draft class? 🤔@chrisgonzo28 | @oregonfootball 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/VFrgprs18G — NFL (@NFL) April 22, 2023

Despite being unlikely, the Raiders could surprise everyone by trading up to the third pick. They may then select California native and highly-regarded QB, CJ Stroud. This move could be crucial for the Raiders, as the quarterback position is crucial in the QB-driven league. Keep in mind that the competition in their division is tough with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Think about this — if Stroud falls past the Texans, the Cardinals hold the next coveted pick in the draft. We wouldn’t be shocked if the Raiders could be on the phone to discuss a potential trade. Sure, Jimmy Garoppolo is a decent QB acquisition. Still, he may not necessarily be an upgrade from former QB Derek Carr. This, combined with Stroud’s playmaking abilities and stats at Ohio State, make trading up for him a viable option to help close the gap in the AFC West.

There is also a very small chance that Stroud could experience a draft day slide depending on how other teams approach their picks after the Carolina Panthers. Despite this, Stroud is an electric QB who could be a long-term turning point for whichever team selects him. In all likelihood, he would go off the board within the first three picks of the draft.

3. Tyree Wilson

If Tyree Wilson remains available at the No. 7 pick, the Raiders should not let him slip away. Wilson is among the most gifted prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He possesses physical attributes like arm length, frame, explosiveness, and power. These make him an immediate impact player at the next level.

Wilson is also known for his versatility as an edge rusher. He just has the ability to play in any scheme and position on the defensive line. He even played multiple positions, including defensive tackle, at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech.

His elite arm length and wingspan, combined with his weight distribution, make him suitable for various roles. These include playing as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker, with occasional inside reduction. He also received first-team All-Big 12 honors last season after recording 61 tackles (36 solos). These included 14 tackles for losses, seven sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and eight quarterback hurries.

Wilson would be an excellent addition to the Raiders’ defense. He would instantly provide depth. Also, working opposite Maxx Crosby would make him a powerful asset from the beginning of his NFL career.