As training camp roars on in Las Vegas, things get real with Raiders players breaking out the pads for the first time.

Just one day after hosting an indoor practice, many significant events began developing on Wednesday. For Raider Nation, a lot of these events are exciting.

Offensively, one unexpected wideout has his teammates singing praises of him. Defensively, an undrafted free agent is making noise for the Silver and Black, earning reps with the starting unit. As the search for replacing Denzelle Good continues, another Raider has inserted himself into the mix following Lester Cotton’s impressive campaign.

From top to bottom, let’s go over everything you need to know about Day 6 of Raiders training camp in Las Vegas.

3 Major Takeaways From Day 6 Of Raiders Training Camp

3. Wideout Tyron Johnson has stolen the show from his wideout companions

Actually, between Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole and now Johnson, Raiders’ coaches and players alike cannot stop talking about the talent in this wideout unit. Of course, that’s without including the All-Pro Davante Adams.

Cole and Robinson continue to fight a neck-and-neck battle for the wideout job opposite of Adams, while Hollins has been praised all through camp. Of all the receivers on the roster, though, not many expected Tyron Johnson – Or T-Billy, as they call him – to impress like he has.

This is Tyron Johnson.

People call him T-Billy.

He’s pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/txY1dJUxX9 — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) July 27, 2022

Johnson, running a 4.36 40-time at his Pro Day, spent his time as a Raider returning punts in 2021. As he fights for a roster spot this upcoming season, the 26-year-old should see more time on the field with the offense.

The battle to fill out the depth chart at receiver was alright tight, but Johnson’s efforts in camp have kept things tighter.

As Demarcus Robinson puts it, it shouldn’t be too hard for someone to get open with all of the talent in this unit. If T-Billy can continue impressing into the regular season, that should certainly ring true.

2. Jermaine Eluemunor is making his case to fill the void left by Denzelle Good’s retirement

The question of who will step in for Denzelle Good lingers, but Eluemunor has certainly added his name to the list of possible solutions.

Lester Cotton has been remarkable thus far through camp, earning glowing endorsements from former Raider Richie Incognito who’s taken a mentorship role with Cotton. It isn’t just Incognito who’s been impressed with the 26-year-old, either.

Cotton has turned heads to the point he had been taking reps with the starting unit prior to Good’s sudden retirement. He remains the front runner to replace Good, but Eluemunor is starting to make his own case for the job. Alternatively, it’s possible both step into starting roles following Good’s leave from the NFL.

Eluemunor has been glued to the right tackle position throughout camp, going toe-to-toe with All-Pro Maxx Crosby and holding his own. Although Eluemunor has played tackle, impressively at that, it still makes sense for him to fill in for the guard Denzelle Good.

Let me explain.

Right tackle Alex Leatherwood was shifted to guard midway through the ’21 season, in an attempt to minimize his struggles at right tackle. Once at guard, Leatherwood showed steady improvement as the season went on, playing an important part in the season finale against the Chargers with the postseason on the line.

This would be Leatherwood’s best performance of the year, allowing only 2 pressures from Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, and 0 sacks.

That’s how Eluemunor comes in. You shift Leatherwood from his tackle position back to guard, and the right tackle spot is now vacant. Enter Eluemunor, who’s impressed his coaches with stellar play against Pro Bowl Defensive MVP Maxx Crosby.

If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders believe rookie Dylan Parham isn’t ready to step into a starting role, both Cotton and Eluemunor could wind up on the first-team offense.

1. Darien Butler is here, and Raider Nation should take note

Perhaps the biggest standout of Day 6 was undrafted free agent Darien Butler.

Butler, a four-year linebacker at Arizona State, has clawed his way into starting reps on the defense. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old took full advantage of that, starting the day with a big moment in camp.

Butler had the first real loud hit of the day. RB Brittain Brown was the victim. https://t.co/8bPaJQD5M4 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 27, 2022

In an otherwise quiet start to the day, Darien Butler began the morning with a big hit on rookie tailback Brittain Brown.

Butler has proved to be a versatile, three-down linebacker at ASU. In his four-seasons at the school, Butler represented his team as a captain on three occasions. This includes being the first true sophomore in school history to earn the honor.

In coverage, Butler shined, finishing as the sixth-highest graded coverage linebacker in the FBS (second in Pac-12). The 221lb also proved to be a force against the run, recording 18 tackles either behind or at the line of scrimmage. This number ranked 8th in the FBS, and second among Pac-12 defenders.

Butler has shown the same skillset at camp that he did at Arizona.

Although Butler has spent time running with the starting unit, it’s hard to imagine the UDFA taking the job of Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown or Divine Deablo. Still, there’s lots of snaps at linebacker to go around in the Raiders’ 3-4 front, and Butler is putting himself in prime position to grab as many as possible.

The Silver and Black may have found themselves a true gem in the aftermath of the 2022 NFL Draft.