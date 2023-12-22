Raiders! Chiefs! Santa!

Christmas Day will feature an AFC West battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs took care of the Raiders in their other matchup this season, winning 31-17 in Las Vegas. Let's explain how to watch the second matchup between the Raiders and the Chiefs.

When and where is the Christmas Day NFL game?

The NFL has three games on Christmas Day this season, with the first of three being in Kansas City. The Raiders and Chiefs play on Dec. 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

CBS will be broadcasting the game, while you can stream the game on FuboTV. Another option for the younger audience will be a Nickelodeon broadcast, which will include characters like Spongebob Squarepants, TMNT, Rugrats, and more.

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Chiefs -10 | O/U 40.5

Raiders Storylines

The Raiders are coming off a dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They led 42-0 at halftime, scoring the first 49 points. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell had 248 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, O'Connell wasn't the MVP of the game. The stars were the Raiders defense, who forced five Chargers turnovers. By the end of the game, the Raiders won 63-21. Who knows which offense will show up in this game? Two weeks ago, the Raiders played a game against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 3-0.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby sat out practice on Thursday with a knee injury, while Josh Jacobs remained out with a quadriceps injury. It would take a lot for Crosby to miss Monday's matchup, but Jacobs may miss a second consecutive game after sitting out against the Chargers. Tight end Michael Mayer, wide receiver DJ Turner, and guard Dylan Parham also sat out on Thursday.

Chiefs Storylines

Despite having an average record (9-5) by their standards, the Chiefs are one win away from their eighth straight AFC West title. The AFC is wide open this season, but the Chiefs know it is crucial to win their remaining games and get home-field advantage. Even if the Chiefs go undefeated, they aren't guaranteed home-field, but they will still give it their best effort. Patrick Mahomes has played in 14 career playoff games, with 11 coming at Arrowhead Stadium and three at neutral-site Super Bowl games. The Chiefs want to avoid Mahomes playing in his first road playoff game this year. The Baltimore Ravens (11-3) and the Miami Dolphins (10-4) stand in their way.

The Chiefs aren't taking the Raiders lightly despite their 6-8 record. During his weekly chat on KCSP, Mahomes said, “We know it won't be easy. The Raiders are playing good football, and they definitely want to beat us. And so we have to come in with the mentality that we're going to play our best game and have our best week of practice in order to go out there and win that game.”

The Chiefs should get the services of Isiah Pacheco back after missing two games with a shoulder injury. Pacheco has 779 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns to pace the Chiefs running game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told the assembled reporters that last week's absence was to be cautious. “He'll be good to go this week unless there's a further setback. Right now, everything's positive for him to go, and he really had a clearance last week from the fellow that did the surgery to go, so it was just a matter of being (cautious) on it.”