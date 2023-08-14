The Las Vegas Raiders won their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers 34-7. While preseason game results don’t really mean anything, preseason performances often can. That’s why some players on the Raiders roster who stepped up in this game could be in line to move up the depth chart, while other players, even like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, could be in danger of losing their starting jobs as the Raiders training camp and preseason roll on.

OT Jermaine Eluemunor

The Raiders offensive line was a mess at times last season, and the team didn’t do all that much to address it in the 2023 NFL offseason. The team brought back all five starters, re-signed their free agents on the line, and brought in former Bills backup guard Greg Van Roten.

Despite not drafting another lineman or signing a big-name player, there are a few avenues for this group to get better in 2023 with the players currently on the Raiders roster.

Continuity is one thing that should make the OL better this season, as lines that work together longer tend to get better just through familiarity. The other way the group could improve is through young players taking another step in development.

Last offseason, the Raiders made two picks in the draft on the line, with Dylan Parham coming in Round 3 and Thayer Munford Jr. in Round 7. Parham was up and down last season, but he started all 17 games. Munford started four and had his moments as well.

Now Munford has a year of experience under his belt and could be ready to jump up the Raiders depth chart and into a starting role. Jermaine Eluemunor started all 17 games at right tackle last season and did a decent job at the position. However, he came into the league in 2017 as a guard and that is more of a natural position for him. Plus, being able to play guard or tackle makes him an ideal candidate for the No. 6 OL role as a player up can backup four positions.

Munford got a lot of playing time in the Raiders' first preseason game and did a good job overall, although he didn’t have to face the true 49ers' starting pass rush with Nick Bosa and company.

Still, if Munford can show that he’s become a better player this offseason, the Raiders could insert him as the starter and truly start developing an offensive line that could be together for a long time. Munford is five years younger than Eluemunor and could be the team’s longtime starting right tackle across the formation from Kolton Miller.

This is a Raiders training camp roster battle worth watching as the preseason rolls on.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The biggest winner of the Raiders' first preseason game of the year was rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The fourth-round pick out of Purdue played most of the game, going 15-of-18 for 141 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

O’Connell is a statue in the pocket, so while NFL teams are looking for the next Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, a stationary QB with little athletic ability fell down draft boards all the way to the 135th pick. That said, he was one of (if not) the most NFL-ready signal-caller in the draft, and on a weekend when QBs like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud struggled, O’Connell showed he’s ready for the NFL game.

This offseason, the Raiders gave Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $72,750,000 contract $45,000,000 guaranteed. The veteran signal-caller will get every opportunity to start the season as the No. 1 QB on the Raiders roster.

That said, we all know what the problem with Jimmy G is.

Garoppolo simply can’t stay healthy. In fact, his health was so questionable coming into this season that the Raiders put a clause in his contract that they could void the deal if his foot injury didn’t allow him to pass a team physical.

The veteran’s record as a starting quarterback is an exceptional 40-17. However, in San Francisco, he was healthy and on the field for just 57 of a possible 98 games in his last six seasons. With that track record, it stands to reason that he could miss some time this year with an injury.

Aidan O’Connell won’t beat out Jimmy Garoppolo on talent straight up on the Raiders depth chart in the preseason. But there is a chance that if Jimmy G gets injured at some point and has to miss a game, O’Connell comes in, performs well, and never gives the starting job back.

And for that reason, Raiders fans have to keep a close eye on the rookie who could become their starting QB this season.