Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

By giving Jakobi Meyers a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders re-united the wide receiver with Josh McDaniels. Before becoming the Raiders head coach in 2022, McDaniels was Meyers’ offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots for three seasons. The relationship between Jakobi Meyers and Josh McDaniels appears to be a key reason why the 26-year-old wanted to play for the Raiders in 2023 and beyond.

“I think Josh is a guy that pretty much gives you the answers to the test. It’s just up to you if you want to take them or not,” Meyers said on “NFL Total Access. “From the moment I stepped in the league, he’s always pushed me and always gave me the answers. I kind of had moments where I took the answers and had moments where I finally bought in and it all worked out. It was kind of an easy decision for me to go back to that and just know I was going to get better every day when I got here. I’m happy I choose [the Raiders].” "From the moment I stepped into the league, he always pushed me"@Raiders WR @jkbmyrs5 on his relationship with Josh McDaniels 💪 pic.twitter.com/js7Myy2tPC — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 22, 2023

Meyers signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After catching 26 passes for 359 yards as a rookie, Meyers had 59 receptions for 729 yards in 2020. Meyers put up his best numbers in McDaniels’ final year in New England. Meyers caught 83 balls for 866 yards.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although he had a career-high six touchdown receptions last season, Meyer’s numbers fell to 67 catches for 804 yards.

Meyers will be catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023. The Raiders signed Garoppolo after moving on from Derek Carr after nine years.