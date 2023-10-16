When the Las Vegas Raiders took on the New England Patriots in Week 6, Adam Butler was in line for a bit of a homecoming. However, while the Raiders came away with the victory, the reunion wasn't as sweet as Butler was hoping for.

The defensive end spent the first four seasons of his NFL career playing under Bill Belichick on the Patriots. But when both teams faced off, Belichick didn't re-connect with his former player, via Logan Reever of 8 News Now.

“It did make me very upset. Bill didn't have the respect to say anything to me after the game. Not even to congratulate me or tell me you look good or you don't look good, something. But he didn't say anything,” Butler said. “Made me feel disrespected. Made me feel bad.”

“I know coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about. They're going through a tough time,” Butler said. “But s**t wave, you know, something. Nothing.”

Belichick and the Patriots took a chance on Butler as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in the 2017 NFL Draft. He ended up making the team as a rookie and played in 63 games over his four years with the team. Butler even won a Super Bowl with New England in 2019.

However, Adam Butler left the Pats in 2021 to join the Miami Dolphins. He signed with the Raiders this offseason. In that time, Bill Belichick might have forgotten about his former defensive standout.

Or, he was pissed off at his Patriots dropping another game. While Butler didn't get to interact with Belichick, he was able to help the Raiders defeat his team 21-17 and move to 3-3 on the year.