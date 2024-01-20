Antonio Pierce is consulting a former head coach to help fill out the Raiders staff.

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced Antonio Pierce as their new head coach on Friday. Many around the league believe it's a great hire and nobody is probably more happy than Maxx Crosby. Shortly after being hired though, Pierce is reportedly consulting with a well-known former head coach to help him fill out the staff.

After consulting Pierce throughout the season after he took over the interim job, Tom Coughlin will continue consulting Pierce to help him sort out his staff, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Ultimately, Antonio Pierce is ensuring he'll be well-prepared for the 2024 season.

“Next steps for the Raiders: Hire a GM and build out Pierce’s coaching staff. Tom Coughlin, who consulted for Pierce during the season, will be among those helping him identify and hire assistants.”

It's a smart decision to listen to Coughlin considering his pedigree. He has 46 years of coaching experience along with roughly four years of experience an executive. Coughlin is mostly known for the two Super Bowls he won coaching the New York Giants.

Antonio Pierce is clearly being a sponge right now absorbing all of the advice he can get. It'll be interesting to see who the Raiders hire as general manager though, as the franchise will want someone with a similar vision as Pierce. In terms of his coaching staff, Pierce's reputation should reel in some exciting coaches to help this team improve.

The Raiders are one of the most interesting teams in football right now. With Antonio Pierce leading the way, the front office will aim to build a roster to compete in the playoffs.