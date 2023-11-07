While the Raiders still have plenty of work to do, Las Vegas has found the perfect coach in Antonio Pierce.

With the Josh McDaniels experiment proving to be a fail, the Las Vegas Raiders turned to Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. All Pierce has done since getting the job is win and completely change the culture of the Raiders.

In Pierce's head coaching debut, Las Vegas defeated the New York Giants 30-6 in Week 9. During the game, players on the practice squad were on the sidelines wearing Raiders jerseys. While practice squad players usually aren't on the sidelines, that didn't sit right with Pierce, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“They get the Raiders uniform. Them guys bust their tails,” Pierce said. “They're giving us looks on offense, defense, special teams. They're working out in the morning, they're in meetings, they're in everything about it. But on gameday, where are they? That wasn't my belief.”

Pierce went on to say that when you're on the team, you deserve to be there on gameday. With the way the practice squad players helped Las Vegas prepare, Pierce felt that they deserved to be on the sidelines. Moving forward, he is hoping the practice squad players get a taste of what gamedays are really like and strive to make the active roster.

I love this: Practice squad players usually are not on the sideline for games. #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce changed that and made sure they were for his first game as head coach. His explanation tells you all you need to know about why the players are all in for him. This is a… pic.twitter.com/UQxdwBtWgG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2023

When McDaniels was head coach, Vegas seemed lost. The offense wasn't functioning properly, but moreso, the locker room wasn't either. Star wide receiver Davante Adams publicly called out the team's offensive problems. In one week under Pierce, the locker room has been united. And on offense, the 30 points they scored against the Giants was Vegas' highest total of the 2023 season.

Antonio Pierce still has plenty of work to do. The Raiders are still just 4-5. But after their debacle with McDaniels, Pierce seems to have Las Vegas back on track.