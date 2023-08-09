Josh Jacobs is still a no-show at Las Vegas Raiders training camp. His absence could have Raiders fans worried about his shape and readiness for the 2023 NFL season should he eventually return to the team. However, Raiders running back coach Kennedy Polamalu is not concerned about it at all.

“He's a pro,” Polamalu said of Jacobs (h/t Tashan Reed of The Athletic). “He's in his fifth year. He knows how to take care of his body and go from there.”

Jacobs has yet to practice with the Raiders and is still to sign the $10.091 million franchise tag offer on the table from Las Vegas. It's been reported that he's turned down a $12 million-a-year offer from the Raiders as well. Clearly, Jacobs' stance has not changed, as he continues to show his desire for a larger deal from Las Vegas, which also has the option to trade the 2022 NFL rushing champion.

It's hard to get a read when Josh Jacobs will exactly return to the Raiders if he is at all to come back. He could miss the entire 2023 NFL season and become a free agent in 2024, but that's probably the most drastic course of action for Jacobs.

Where things stand at the moment, Jacobs is in line to become a free agent in 2024. The Raiders could opt to revoke the franchise tag offer and release him earlier but such a scenario will leave them with nothing in return for the former Alabama Crimson Tide star, who rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2022 NFL season.