According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

This is not the first we’ve heard of this type of problem with Waller. In addition to a contract dispute, Waller was held out of training camp with hamstring issues. Moreover, the former Pro Bowl tight end sat out much of the game in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs with hamstring-related concerns. It will remain to be seen whether or not this injury keeps Darren Waller out of practice for the remainder of the week or puts his status for Week 7’s matchup against the Houston Texans in jeopardy.

Coming off their bye week, the Raiders are last in the AFC West with a record of 1-4. So far this season, Waller has recorded 16 receptions for 175 receiving yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. The Raiders have not been at full force with their array of weapons at the disposal of quarterback Derek Carr all season. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has missed multiple games due to a concussion.

After acquiring All-Pro wideout and Carr’s college teammate, Davante Adams, in the offseason, expectations for this offense were relatively high entering 2022. Raiders fans, and supporters of the NFL alike, would love nothing more than to see all of these players on the field as the team looks to turn things around after a rocky start. Be sure to follow this story as the week unfolds and we learn more about the status of Waller.