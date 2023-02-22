The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into an offseason of uncertainty at quarterback amid the Derek Carr disaster. The Raiders gave Carr the right to seek out a trade and officially got him off the books late last week. As if that debacle did not frustrate Raiders fans enough, Darren Waller’s comments on Tom Brady will put them over the top.

Prior to Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Waller was under the impression that Las Vegas all but had the legend locked up, according to Forbes’ writer Jeff Fedotin.

“I’ve heard it from multiple sources that I respect and I’ve been close to,” Waller said. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, Brady to the Raiders was a lock.” It was rumored that then-head coach Jon Gruden tanked the Brady to Raiders potential. If Waller’s sources are correct, it appears that might actually be the case.

Instead, Las Vegas stuck by Carr, who went on to have a couple Pro Bowl seasons, including helping the Raiders to the playoffs two seasons ago. But this year, the wheels fell off as Las Vegas’ offense took a huge step back. It’s unclear if that has more to do with Carr’s performance or Josh McDaniels’ leadership.

Meanwhile, Brady would go on to continue to set records and captured his seventh Super Bowl title, winning Super Bowl LV.

Here we are, three seasons later, and Las Vegas is without a franchise quarterback. There are rumors that the New York Jets are heavily interested in the veteran QB. It remains to be seen whether that is fodder or something of substance.