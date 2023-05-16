Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were one of the best WR-QB duos in the NFL during their time together with the Green Bay Packers. Adams ultimately left Green Bay prior to last season to join a Las Vegas Raiders team with potential. Las Vegas, however, stumbled during the 2022-23 campaign. Nevertheless, Adams remains one of the best wide receivers in the league. Adams recently commented on winning his third consecutive AP First-Team All-Pro award with the Raiders last season, his first without Rodgers under center, per Mirin Fader of The Ringer.

“Now people can’t say that,” Adams said of people who previously claimed he needed Rodgers to find success. “That’ll never be the narrative ever again. It proved that I am me. A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”

Davante Adams, despite Las Vegas’ struggles, still reeled in a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions. He added over 1,500 yards receiving and 100 total receptions. It’s clear that he’s a star regardless of who’s at QB.

“That’s why [last] season meant a lot,” Adams continued. “Even if I went and played like dog s**t next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need… You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

Adams is looking to lead the Raiders to a rebound season in 2023-24. Meanwhile, Rodgers is preparing for a new start with the New York Jets. Both players are stars, and they are capable of performing well without one another. That said, witnessing their greatness while on the same team was truly special.