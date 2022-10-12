Davante Adams charged for shoving cameraman

Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams faced serious scrutiny on Monday when he shoved a cameraman to the ground after a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he’s been charged with misdemeanor assault for his actions, per Ian Rapoport:

#Raiders WR Davante Adams, whose situation is being reviewed by the NFL for discipline, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, per court records. https://t.co/hnO8nkUUA2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

As noted, the NFL is still reviewing the incident. It remains to be seen if Adams will be reprimanded by the league. A one-game suspension is definitely possible.

To be honest, it’s actually quite a surprise he’s been charged at all. While it was a very senseless act from the Raiders wideout, it’s not like he shoved the cameraman aggressively or anything. Nonetheless, it should have never happened in the first place.

Davante Adams had a field day for Las Vegas, collecting two touchdowns on three catches for 124 yards. The Raiders had a chance to win the game but failed with their two-point conversion, which is why Adams was obviously so upset. But, head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t question his decision to go for it:

“I felt like in that situation, they had a lot of momentum offensively in the second half,” McDaniels said, via the official transcript. “We had a play that we felt really good about. I thought we would get a look that would give us a shot at it for sure.

Back to Adams. Twitter roasted the wideout for pushing the cameraman, which is no surprise. It was just a mistake from Adams that he’ll certainly learn from, especially after the charges, although they’re minimal.

What’s also interesting is the report actually released Davante Adams’ address. That doesn’t seem like a smart thing to do, especially in 2022.