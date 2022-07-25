Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams ruffled some feathers with his recent Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison. And the 29-year-old is not backing down from his hot take.

Adams told CBS Sports on Friday that there would be an adjustment when you go “from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer.” Social media was set ablaze at the idea that Carr was potentially a Hall of Famer.

On Sunday, the Raiders pass-catcher clarified his statement, using a musical analogy to make his point.

“Being a rapper, it’s very vital, you’ve got to have the bars, obviously,” Adams said Sunday. “You know you’ve got to have the bars. The line’s got to be there. But a very, very vital and critical piece of being a rapper is the delivery, right? I wasn’t a great rapper the other day.”

However, Adams refused to retract the statement. While he says he didn’t mean what it seemed, the Raiders receiver admits he believes his new quarterback is Hall of Fame worthy.

“What I’m not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that’s not exactly what I meant,” he said. “But I do think that Derek’s career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That’s obviously what we’re chasing.”

The Raiders receiver was teammates with Carr at Fresno State. Carr and Adams are best friends, and Adams even turned down more money from Green Bay to request a move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders receiver is also a California native and desired to be closer to home. He has defended his new quarterback many times. He continues to do so, even in the face of social media backlash.

“But what I meant to say was, ‘Even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it’s an adjustment.’ I wasn’t saying, ‘Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek.’ So, I’m not retracting my statement at all,” Adams said.