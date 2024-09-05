In just a few days, the Las Vegas Raiders will open up their season with a road test against the Los Angeles Chargers, and for the time being, star wide receiver Davante Adams remains a member of the Raiders. For much of the offseason, rumors have swirled that Adams could eventually request a trade away from the Raiders, as the 10-year vet is running out of time to capture that elusive first Super Bowl title, and Las Vegas isn't currently built for Super Bowl contention.

Fuel was added to those flames two weeks ago when former wide receiver DeSean Jackson made an appearance on The Herd. Jackson stated that he had spoken with Davante Adams and that Adams confided in him that he hoped he would soon be leaving Las Vegas. However, on Wednesday afternoon, Adams spoke out for the first time about what Jackson had said, and seemingly left no doubt about his desire to remain a Raider.

“At the end of the day, the facts are the facts and that is not a fact,” Adams said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. “I've probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life, and I never had a conversation with him [about this], ever. And I put that on my kids. I've never spoken to him about anything.”

If it's true that Davante Adams and DeSean Jackson haven't discussed this at all, then this is simply a case of Jackson incorrectly and untruthfully fabricating a story that most football fans assume to be true… that Davante Adams is upset with the state of the quarterback position in Las Vegas.

It was only two weeks ago when Gardner Minshew was named Las Vegas' starting quarterback to open the season, pulling what some viewed as a preseason upset over incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell. No matter who the choice was, it was going to represent a downgrade from where Adams came from.

Remember, the first eight years of Adams' career were spent in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But since Adams left Green Bay, he's downgraded from Rodgers to his former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, to Jimmy Garoppolo, to Aidan O'Connell, and now to Gardner Minshew. Minshew may in fact be an upgrade over O'Connell or even Garoppolo, but this still likely isn't what Adams imagined when he was traded to Las Vegas in March 2022.

Raiders QB instability hasn't impacted Davante Adams' numbers

Despite a far more inconsistent run of quarterback play in Las Vegas than he was accustomed to in Green Bay, Davante Adams has still put up huge numbers in his two seasons with the Raiders.

Since arriving in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 season, only five receivers — Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, AJ Brown, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown — have put up bigger receiving yardage totals than Adams. Adams' 22 receiving touchdowns are most in the NFL in that span.

Perhaps for as long as Davante Adams is getting an abundance of targets, he'll remain content to continue repping the Silver and Black. At least that's what he seems to be saying whenever he gets the chance.

“In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait,” Adams said. “Everybody wants to see what Davante Adams got to say, and, you know, he's pissed off in Vegas. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn't be here right now.”