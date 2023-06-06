Davante Adams is used to being in a loud atmosphere. After all, he plays in front of tens of thousands of roaring football fans on a weekly basis during the NFL season. But even the Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver looked astonished by how energetic the crowd was Monday night at T-Mobile Arena when he showed up to give his full support to his Sin City sporting brethren, the Vegas Golden Knights, in Game 2 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

It got so loud in the arena that Davante Adams could even barely finish his interview.

“I'm sorry, I can't hear you,” Davante Adams said when asked about what he thinks of the atmosphere in the arena. “It's crazy. I mean, it's a TV timeout right now and I can't even hear you, and you're sitting right next to me. This is electric. This is what sports is all about.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the 2023 NFL season still months away, it's definitely great for Davante Adams to spend some free time cheering for the Golden Knights, who are just two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights won Game 1, 5-2, and then crushed the Panthers anew in Game 2 to the tune of a 7-2 score.

Should the Golden Knights finish the job and have a championship parade in Las Vegas, that will only make Davante Adams's desire to win a Vince Lombardi Trophy in the coming NFL season burn hotter.

Davante Adams is entering his second year with the Raiders after getting traded to Las Vegas by the Green Bay Packers in March of 2022.