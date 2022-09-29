Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful.

“All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”

Davante Adams’ stats certainly haven’t been as good with the Raiders as they were with the Packers. After a stellar Week 1 performance, Adams only had seven receptions for 48 yards in his last two games. It’s only been three games, but Adams hasn’t played up to being the best receiver in the game thus far.

The clear difference between Davante Adams’ situations in Green Bay and Las Vegas is the quarterback. Adams was playing with one of the all-time greats Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and now he’s playing with Derek Carr. Carr and Adams did attend Fresno State together, so they have some chemistry, but Adams chemistry with Rodgers was unmatched by any wide receiver-quarterback duo in the entire NFL.

“Nobody gets played [defensively] like how I get played in the National Football League. Obviously, we played professional ball together — Aaron and I — longer than what me and Derek have, so it kind of was a little bit more gradual than what this was,” Adams said of Rodgers, according to ESPN.com. “[Derek and I] jumped straight into the fire, had a few one-on-one opportunities in the first week and got 17 targets. So now, people are changing it up, obviously, and we’ve got to change some stuff up too.”

Adams is right. He’s one of the best receivers in football, if not the best, and he gets a lot of attention on the defensive side of the ball. Derek Carr has to find a way to get the ball into Adams’ hands.

Derek Carr and Davante Adams will have to make adjustments in order to do so. The Raiders are the only 0-3 team in the NFL, and they will have to get something going in order to put together some wins. The Carr-Adams duo clicking is imperative to the Raiders success. They have a tough matchup with the Broncos this weekend to get started.