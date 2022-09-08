Davante Adams ready to unveil ‘masterpiece’ with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made arguably the biggest splash in the NFL’s offseason this year when they traded with the Green Bay Packers for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Raiders QB Derek Carr and Adams were teammates at Fresno State for two years where they combined for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. On Wednesday, Adams addressed what it’s going to be like playing with his college quarterback again. The Associated Press captured his thoughts.

“We’ve been working for a while, we’ve been working longer than anybody at this point, started almost the beginning of April, so it’s definitely going to be fun to see all the work we put in kind of get put together as a masterpiece,” Adams said.

Most people were aware of the playing history between Adams and Carr. But what they might not be aware of is that Carr and Adams work out together every offseason.

“It’s gonna be the first time people see us do it together in the NFL,” Carr said Wednesday. “But for us, we’ve been doing this for the last 13 years. Whether it was in college, or (training) together in the Bay Area, doing it for months here at the facility. To us, it’s back to normal.

That would explain the solid rapport being reported out of Raiders training camp.

Las Vegas already had one of the more talented offenses in the NFL. After adding Davante Adams, they might just be the best in the league. It is truly astounding that this team made the playoffs last year, despite all of the turmoil. With a clean slate heading into this season, the Raiders are on the prowl. Look for Adams to be right in the middle of it.