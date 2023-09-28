Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams did not hold back in unleashing blunt comments following his team's 23-18 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. The loss dropped the Raiders to 1-2 after three weeks of football, and it's obviously got Adams incensed.

Adams doubled down on his statements, as he underscored the end goal of his message.

“I truly don’t care what people think,” Adams said (h/t Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal). “As long as the people it’s intended for understand the message, that’s what’s important to me.”

Adams also clarified that his message was meant for all Raiders players.

“It was not a shot or directed at anybody in the front office,” Adams added. “It was about us as a football team, and the players that go out there and control things and have the most control over what happens in the outcome of games.”

Davante Adams can't be among the Raiders players who can be accused of dogging it on the field this season. He has been doing an incredible job on offense, particularly in Week 3 versus the Steelers in which he exploded for 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions and 20 targets. Through three weeks, the former Fresno State Bulldogs star has accumulated 322 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches and 37 targets.

Despite Adams' tremendous efforts, the Raiders are still just 29th in the league thus far with 15.0 points per game and 24th in total offense with only 287.7 total yards per contest. But the defense has also been underwhelming, with Las Vegas opponents racking up 25.7 points per outing.

Adams and the Raiders can turn things around as soon as this coming Sunday's matchup aginst the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.