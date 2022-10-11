Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman leads to police report

After Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen shoving a cameraman to the ground in the aftermath of the Monday Night Football loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, that cameraman has now gone to the police. According to TMZ, the cameraman whom Adams knocked over has filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department. The police report alleges that the photographer sustained injuries as a result of Adams’ actions and had to be taken to the hospital.

Davante Adams how about you don’t push the camera man after you lose the game! So classless and I bet you are about to get suspended. Hope it was worth it! pic.twitter.com/yMkZmwYUiO — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) October 11, 2022

The man claimed to authorities that he was the “victim of assault” and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.” He was transported to a local hospital as a result of the incident with Adams.

After the incident, Adams apologized to the photographer in a message to reporters and followed up with another apology via social media on Twitter. In his message, Adams indicated he “felt horrible immediately” and that his actions weren’t representative of him as a person.

Whether or not the photographer saw his apology is unclear, but it certainly didn’t stop him from making this a police matter. It’s also unclear if the NFL plans to discipline Adams.

Tom Pelissero shared a statement released by the Kansas City Police Department, in which they detailed the incident and indicated their Assault Unit would be investigating the matter.

From the Kansas City Police Department on the police report filed by a photographer against #Raiders WR Davante Adams, alleging assault: “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.” pic.twitter.com/kMsCkj2tRs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

The police report reveals that the photographer arranged privately to be transported to the hospital for his injuries which are “preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

The Raiders lost 30-29 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, falling to 1-4 on the season. Davante Adams, who joined the team in the offseason and signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the organization, had three receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in the loss.