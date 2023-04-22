Just because the Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract doesn’t mean that they won’t be looking to add a quarterback through the 2023 NFL Draft.

In fact, considering the San Francisco 49ers’ determination to move on from Jimmy G over the past couple of years, most fans would expect the Raiders to approach their quarterback depth the same way as the Niners.

That said, Garoppolo surely won’t be pleased about the recent comments from Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler (h/t The Athletic’s Tashan Reed)

“Yeah, I think we’re open to have a competition at the quarterback position and every other position on the roster,” Ziegler says of adding a quarterback through the draft.

“Just philosophically the way that Josh [McDaniels] and I believe that we’re going build this roster is any opportunity that we have a chance to improve the competition — and if that means at the quarterback position that there’s a competition there — we think that brings out the best of our players.”

Ziegler’s mentioning of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is notable because Jimmy G’s ability to reunite with McDaniels was a factor in why the 31-year-old seemed like a match for Las Vegas.

“Josh and I will spend a lot of time the last week leading up to the draft ironing out those different things,” Ziegler continues. “We won’t have a situation where we’re actually in the draft room and a pick is there and we’re on two different pages. We’ll have ironed all those things out prior to getting to that point. So, there will be some debates to get to that point on certain things, but we’ll work through that and by the time we get to the draft we’ll be ready to go.”