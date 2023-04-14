Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

It’s not everyday sports card fans tune in to a random break and find something massive, like a Justin Herbert Immaculate Shield One of One card signed by Derek Carr. One would expect the usual rookie auto or a low-numbered parallel of an established star, like Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes II, to be pulled by these breakers. But as fate would have it, those in the hobby are learning the outrageous story behind this NFL card mishap and how it involves both the Los Angeles Chargers’ star and the outgoing Las Vegas Raiders star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swish Sports (@swishbreaks)

A video posted by Swish Breaks on their Instagram account explains that the Justin Herbert card Carr signed was pulled from a box of the latest Panini Immaculate product. The video goes on to explain that the signature on the card itself, which wasn’t supposed to have an inscription in the first place, belongs to Carr.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s then surmised that the Immaculate Shiefl One of One card made its way to Carr, instead of Justin Herbert. To add more salt to the proverbial wound, the Raiders’ outgoing quarterback who just signed a 4-year $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, wrote the date and score of the game he beat Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The video ends with the breaker asking how Carr got a hold of the Panini One of One card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swish Sports (@swishbreaks)

For his part, Carr admitted on social media that signing Herbert’s card would have made a good joke to whoever pulled it out from the pack. It also remains unknown how Panini sent the wrong card to the star QB, instead to Herbert himself. Panini also hasn’t released any statement on how this mishap happened or what steps they will take to rectify the situation. What’s certain, at this point in time, is that this hybrid card of both the Chargers’ star and Derek Carr is going to pull some insane heat when it hits the market sooner or later.