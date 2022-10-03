Derek Carr explains how Josh McDaniels’ first win as Raiders coach ‘validates’ his approach

The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders are no longer a winless team. Josh McDaniels picked up his first win as the Raiders’ head coach against the Denver Broncos, the only other team he was a head coach for, by a score of 32-23. Derek Carr realized how big of a moment it was for him.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carr explained how McDaniels’ approach has been validated by the Raiders finally making an appearance in the win column.

“He’s trying to teach us how to do it and the way that he’s seen success,” Carr said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think now it validates some of the things he emphasized, and I would let him talk about what he emphasized. But the things he emphasized in the game, we did it in practice and then we did it in the game, and we won…I gave him the ball at the end. I kept that for him and I said, ‘I know that you got a lot of wins at the other place, but it’s your first one here.’ I was able to do that, and that was a special moment for me to be able to hand that to him.”

McDaniels gave credit right back to the team for defeating its divisional rival. Josh Jacobs’ massive day on the ground powered the Raiders’ win, as he scored two touchdowns and ran for 144 yards. Davante Adams had nine catches and 101 receiving yards. Las Vegas scored in each quarter and contained Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense, especially on the ground.

The Raiders have big expectations this season after making a surprise playoff appearance last year. They will look to continue their winning ways on the road as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.