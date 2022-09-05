Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner

Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007.

“I’m looking for Derek Carr to have the 2007-like breakout season we saw from Tom Brady when he got Randy Moss” pic.twitter.com/gQoHep875V — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) September 3, 2022

That’s a bold prediction, to say the least. In the 2007 NFL season, Tom Brady passed for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. That was Tom Brady at the absolute pinnacle of his career from an individual standpoint. That same season, Brady had Randy Moss as his top target downfield and a prime Wes Welker, who caught nearly everything that came his way. Clark isn’t really saying that Derek Carr will match those numbers, but putting the Raiders QB in the same sentence as 2007 Tom Brady is always going to turn heads.

Then again, Derek Carr also had a 4,800-yard season in 2021. While he only had 23 passing touchdowns against 14 interceptions, he should be able to raise his numbers in 2022, considering that he has been reunited with former college teammate and wide receiver Davante Adams, arguably the best wideout in the NFL today. The emergence of Hunter Renfrow as a serious threat in the passing attack of the Raiders is also giving Derek Carr more confidence in the pocket.

Derek Carr and the Raiders, who went undefeated in the preseason, will have a tough test right out of the gate in the 2022 NFL season, as they are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on the road on Sep. 11.