Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James apparently left SoFi Stadium in an ambulance following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, James is being evaluated for a concussion. However, it is worth noting that he was sitting up, alert and seemingly in good spirits when he was brought to the ambulance.

James appeared to suffer from concussion following a collision with Joe Bosa late in the game. In a video of the play uploaded by the Chargers (look at the 48-second mark), it can be seen how the 25-year-old lineman took a hit to the head from Bosa while they were trying to recover the ball from Derek Carr’s fumble.

Andre James was also clearly shaken up as the offense left the field following the turnover. Sure enough, the Raiders deem his situation serious enough to warrant another look at a hospital.

Here’s to hoping that James is fine and that there are no issues when it comes to his health. He is a pivotal part of the Raiders offense, and if he is sidelined, it would even be more difficult for the rushing and passing game to operate.

The Raiders lost a narrow one to the Chargers, 24-19, but a loss is a loss and they will have to bounce back in Week 2 and avoid going down a 0-2 hole early in the campaign. Derek Carr and co. will be facing the Arizona Cardinals next, this time on their home field at the Allegiant Stadium.