Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr is slow to get up. It looks like he injured his left knee or right hand. #HOUvsLV: #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/qzgBc8Enhh — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) October 23, 2022

Fortunately, it does not appear to have been an overly significant injury. Carr did not even head into the medical tent, per Tashan Reed. Instead, Carr began taking throws on the sideline, indicating he would only need a brief time on the shelf.

The Raiders weren’t without Carr for long, as he quickly re-entered the game in place of Stidham, completing his next pass to Davante Adams for a first down.

It was a big scare for the Raiders to open the game, but fortunately, it looks as if Carr will be able to tough out any injury and battle through in Week 7. With the Raiders sitting at 1-4, a win over the Texans will be critical, and losing Carr on the opening drive would have been the worst possible start for Las Vegas. Fortunately, it looks as if he’ll be able to stick it out and battle through the pain.

This season, Derek Carr has thrown eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for a total of 1,279 yards. While the team’s off to a slow start, he’s hoping to guide them back into the playoff hunt week by week, and he’ll need to avoid big hits like that going forward if he wants to do so.