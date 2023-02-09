As the Las Vegas Raiders look to move on from Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints have been named as a popular destination. With Carr‘s latest Saints move, the Raiders might’ve found their best opportunity if they want a salvage a trade.

After visiting with the Saints until late in the night Wednesday, Carr returned to New Orleans’ headquarters on Thursday, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Carr’s continuing visit with the Saints shows his growing interest in joining New Orleans.

Carr’s offseason has been marred in controversey after the Raiders originally didn’t let him seek a trade with all 32 NFL teams. The amended the rule and allowed Carr to visit the Saints. Carr, who has a full no-trade clause, is seeing if New Orleans would be a good fit for him.

The Saints are in desperate need of a quarterback. After starting Jameis Winston, New Orleans turned to Andy Dalton. It ended with a 7-10 record. With the Saints having zero cap space – they currently have a league-worst -$57 million in cap – New Orleans might be more open to a trade. Rather than battle other teams for the opportunity to sign Carr, they could offer a mid-round pick for the quarterback.

Las Vegas has until Feb. 15 until $40 million of Derek Carr’s contract becomes guaranteed. They will surely trade or release him before that date. The Saints offer Las Vegas an opportunity to re-coup some value without letting their former franchise QB walk for nothing.

For now, Carr remains a Raider and is just scoping out the Saints. But where there is smoking there is fire. Carr could be moving from the Bay Area to the Bayou.