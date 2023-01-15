Derek Carr knows that he has played his last game for the Las Vegas Raiders and that the start of the 2023 season will almost certainly see him wearing another team’s uniform. However, Carr still has strong friendships on the team and he has made a point to deliver notable gifts to two of his teammates.

Carr has commissioned diamond jewelry for teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby from a well-known jeweler to make black and while pendants of each of the players’ numbers — No. 17 and No. 98 — in black and white diamonds.

Carr and Adams have a long-standing friendship, going back to their days as college teammates at Fresno State. Adams was a long-time Green Bay Packer before coming to the Raiders during the offseason, and he said Carr was the primary reason he came to Las Vegas.

Crosby and Carr have been teammates for four years, and the defensive end is appreciative of Carr’s contributions to the organization. “He’s always worked hard,” Crosby said. “He’s always been a guy that has been positive and brought great juice to the locker room.”

Carr was benched with two games to go in the regular season by head coach Josh McDaniels, and that was the signal that the quarterback’s days with the Raiders organization were coming to a close. Carr led the Raiders to two playoff appearances in his 9 seasons with the Raiders.

David Carr completed 305 of 502 passes last season for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Raiders dropped 7 of their first 9 games, and struggled to find consistency throughout the season.