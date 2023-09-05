When an exodus of players are cut from NFL teams ahead of the new season, there are a fortunate few who will get a second chance to prove themselves on the practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders are affording that opportunity to veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr., per the team.

After releasing the 30-year-old last Wednesday, Las Vegas is quickly reuniting with the undrafted talent out of Kentucky Wesleyan. Former Arizona Cardinals wideout Antoine Wesley is being released to make room. Cole is best known for his four-year tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He eclipsed 600 receiving yards twice and was a solid contributor who was rarely unable to take the field.

Cole was far less involved in his first season with the Raiders, recording 10 receptions on just 21 targets for an efficient 141 yards and one touchdown in 2022. He has scrapped for much of his six-year career, so a practice squad assignment is not necessarily a death sentence for his NFL playing days. Vegas' receiver room is not necessarily locked up, either.

Davante Adams will clearly be the focal point of Josh McDaniels' passing attack once again, but there is plenty of uncertainty below him on the depth chart. Free agent acquisition Jakobi Meyers was by no means cheap and has a past relationship with the head coach, so he also figures to earn his share of targets. Though, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be unpredictable week to week, in terms of his passing volume and target preference.

Keelan Cole will just have to wait and see how the Raiders wide receivers corps pans out in the beginning of the season. The team opens up its 2023-24 schedule at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10.