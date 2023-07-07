A former No. 2 overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders is looking to sell his mansion for $10.2 million.

Robert Gallery, the Raiders' first-round pick in 2004, is selling his mansion in Lake Tahoe. Gallery and his wife, former Iowa basketball power forward Becca Gallery, bought the property in 2018 after previously visiting the area during an NFL offseason, per Hannah Frishberg of the New York Post.

The property consists of a 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home alongside a guest house. The home itself is 5,670 square feet and lies across 2.38 acres of land. Its location gives the future buyers access to two piers and a private beach.

The couple worked closely with a premier design team and secured the help of local blacksmiths and craftsman to take their designs to the ultimate Tahoe feel and aesthetic. They incorporated lots of steel, including on two steel chandeliers and a steel mantel on the fireplace. The home is full of steel and wooden detail that epitomized both Tahoe and the Gallery's style. They and their team adapted their vision with such success that they earned the home the Tahoe Style award in the Tahoe Quarterly's 2023 mountain home issue.

Gallery played for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2010 before spending the 2011 season with the Seattle Seahawks. Despite his standout tenure in college, Gallery is largely considered a bust at the tackle position and moved to guard in 2007.

As a left tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college, Gallery earned Unanimous All-American honors and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2003, and was one of the best offensive line prospects coming out of college. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this year.