The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and all eyes are on a loaded quarterback class. While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are drawing the most attention currently, there are three passers behind them in J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. who are also expected to get drafted early. Penix is considered the riskiest prospect, but he has quite a bit of upside, and it could lead to the Las Vegas Raiders making a move up in the draft for him.
The Raiders ended the Jimmy Garoppolo experiment after just one season, and have Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew competing for the starting quarterback job currently. Chances are they will add another quarterback in the draft, and a recent mock draft from ESPN's Field Yates has the Raiders moving up in the second round via a hypothetical trade with the Washington Commanders so that they can land Penix.
“After missing out on the top five passers on Day 1 and knowing teams will be eyeing the QBs available here, I have the Raiders sending No. 44 and a 2025 third-rounder to the Commanders for No. 36. Penix has a huge arm and threw for 4,903 yards last season. Even after signing Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders have to add a quarterback. Penix has an injury history (knee and shoulder), and teams will have varying levels of comfort there, but his upside is immense.” – Field Yates, ESPN
What grades do the Raiders, Commanders get in this hypothetical trade?
Rather than moving up in the first round, this hypothetical trade sees the Raiders moving up in the second round in order to land Penix. They give up their second-round pick, which is 44th overall, and a 2025 third-rounder, in exchange for the 36th overall pick, which currently belongs to the Commanders. With the other five aforementioned quarterbacks all coming off the board ahead of Penix, the Raiders pull the trigger on Penix before it's too late.
There are reasonable concerns surrounding Penix, but he's coming off two straight strong seasons with Washington, the second of which saw him lead the Huskies all the way to the National Championship Game. Penix has injury concerns, but his numbers from 2023 (363/555, 4903 YDS, 36 TD, 11 INT) indicate that he has skills that could make him a successful quarterback in the NFL.
The Raiders incentive for making this deal is pretty straightforward; they need their quarterback of the future. O'Connell showed some potential last season, but his ceiling is likely similar to that of Minshew, the guy he is currently competing with for the starting quarterback gig. Penix is a bit of a risk, but sticking him behind these two, while giving him a shot to win the job outright as a rookie, gives them options heading into 2024.
The Commanders, on the other hand, will have already grabbed their quarterback of the future with the second overall pick of the draft, and they already did a lot of their work when it comes to surrounding their new passer with talent in free agency. They only slide down a few spots while also picking up a future third-rounder, and anytime you can accrue an extra draft pick in these scenarios, it's good business.
This is a logical move for both sides, but with Penix's draft stock on the rise, it's fair to wonder whether or not he will still be on the board by the time the second round rolls around. But if he falls into the second round, the Raiders should do what they can to move up to get him, and this looks like a deal that would be quite beneficial to both sides.
Raiders grade: B+
Commanders grade: A-