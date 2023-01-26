Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crashed out in the NFC wild-card round at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, rumors have been swirling on Tom Brady’s future in the NFL. He has been linked with a possible free agent move to the Las Vegas Raiders, but if it were up to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown, he would not push to bring the seven-time Super Bowl winner to his former team.

During a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie and Perloff” show, Brown laid out a case as to why the Raiders should not enter the Brady sweepstakes if the veteran passer decides to leave Tampa Bay.

“Well, I think Tom is starting to show that he is 45-46 … his inability to move,” Brown said. “When you look at the quarterbacks in the league today, you have very, very few who are pocket quarterbacks.

“Joe Burrow is probably the closest thing you get, but God knows when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen. Tom Brady is never gonna do that. I just don’t believe in this league, and yeah, Tom has won all these Super Bowls, but I just think the league is going to a point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in a while.”

Barring a major change of plans, the Raiders will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback over the offseason. They elected to bench Derek Carr during the late stages of the regular season, and the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to find a new home in the NFL for the 2023 campaign.

As mentioned, it is still up in the air whether Brady will return for next season. He did recently note that he is “taking it a day at a time” regarding this matter.

In the big picture, it will be noteworthy to see whether Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels will go all out to reunite with the former New England Patriots quarterback.