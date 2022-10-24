Josh Jacobs joins Marcus Allen in franchise history with epic performance vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to overcome their slow start to the season, and they took the first step in accomplishing that by beating the Houston Texans in Week 7 by a score of 38-20. A big reason for their win was because of another strong performance from running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs took over this contest in the second half, and ended up finishing the game with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Jacobs scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half of the game to help the Raiders run away with the win, and in the process, ended up joining an exclusive club with Raiders legendary running back Marcus Allen.

Via Around The NFL:

“Josh Jacobs joins Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (Week 15, 1982) as only Raiders in franchise history with three rushing TDs in second half of game”

This is quite an achievement for Jacobs, as Allen is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in NFL history, and is easily the best in Raiders history. For Jacobs to have his name associated with one of the all-time greats is truly an honor, and is a testament to the hard work he’s been putting in for Las Vegas.

Jacobs has been on a tear for the Raiders lately, as he’s eclipsed 155 total yards in each of his past three contests, while also finding the end zone six times in that short stretch of action. If Jacobs can keep up this current pace, he will surely continue to etch his name in the Raiders history books alongside Allen, which would make everyone involved with the Raiders quite happy.