Josh Jacobs shares true feelings about decision that puts his Raiders future in jeopardy

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is still the top option on the ground for his team, but he will be entering a crucial phase in his stint with the team, as he now has no contractual obligation with the AFC West franchise beyond the 2022 NFL season. That is after the Raiders opted not to pick up his option in 2022, which would have earned him a sum of $8.034 million.

Speaking in front of the media after training camp practice, Josh Jacobs did not sound too worried about that development and instead explains how he plans to use the Raiders’ decision as a motivational fuel on the field.

Via Mark Inabinett of AL.com:

“I really don’t too much think about it honestly,” Jacobs said about the team’s decision. “I’m a firm believer that the work that you put in is going to pay off for itself. I had to be here either way. This is where I want to be, so I didn’t have no problem with it. It just gave me more of a reason to come in every day, jell with the guys and work, so that’s how I looked at it.”

The Raiders are under a new head coach in former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, which could mean a significant shift in Josh Jacobs’ workload in the backfield. That’s further underscored by the Raiders declining the former Alabama Crimson Tide tailback’s option plus the decision to add Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah to the running back room.

Across 43 games played (42 starts) in his NFL career so far — all with the Raiders — Josh Jacobs has collected 3,087 rushing yards and 28 rushing scores on an average of 4.2 yards per carry.