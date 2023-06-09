Josh Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tender with the Las Vegas Raiders amid a busy offseason in the desert. However, this isn't stopping him from putting in the work, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Reigning NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs hasn’t signed his franchise tender with the #Raiders. But he is casually squatting 550 pounds. pic.twitter.com/ltyImikcMH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2023

The video shows Josh Jacobs casually squatting 550 pounds two times, an absolutely incredible feat. Nevertheless, it comes as no surprise that the NFL rushing champ can put up big weight and is gearing up for another electrifying season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While he grinds in the weight room, Raiders and NFL fans alike are awaiting his decision to sign the franchise tender. Las Vegas has already made a flurry of moves this offseason, and there are question marks regarding what the future of the franchise truthfully looks like right now.

Jacobs will be playing the 2023 season with a new backfield mate as Derek Carr is under center for the New Orleans Saints. Jimmy Garoppolo will be handing the ball off to Jacobs and will most likely be leading a very different looking Raiders offense; while Carr had a propensity to take the deep shot, Garoppolo has made a career out of being a fairly conservative quarterback.

The quarterback change in Vegas might require Jacobs to take on an even bigger role than he did last year. Despite Jacobs being the NFL rushing champ, Garoppolo is not as prolific of a passer as Carr, so the Raiders could turn into an even more run-heavy offense. For now, Raiders fans will salivate at Josh Jacobs squatting massive numbers and hope he signs the franchise tender soon.