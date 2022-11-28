On the opening play of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception. What happened next doesn’t make much sense.

As Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs intercepted the pass and turned upfield, a Seahawks player came off the sidelines and onto the field to block. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the 12 men on the field penalty was missed, resulting in a very weird opening sequence to a game.

Following the game, Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels spoke on what took place on the field.

Via The Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz:

Josh McDaniels on the Seahawks player running out onto the field from the sideline after the interception and no flag thrown on the play: “We’re the Raiders” and “we saw it right when it happened. All of our offensive players came over and said the same thing.”

McDaniels chose to take a comical approach to the missed penalty, blaming it on the fact that they are the Raiders. For a team that has had several unlucky moments throughout this season, this is just another on a long list.

RECOMMENDED
Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs, Seattle Seahawks

Raiders star Josh Jacobs is in a league of his own with insane NFL feat never seen in 103 years

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Seahaws, Pete Carroll, Raiders

Pete Carroll’s immediate reaction to Seahawks’ ‘frustrating’ overtime loss to Raiders

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs’ unreal day in overtime wins the hearts of fantasy football owners everywhere

Steve Zavala ·

The fact that the Raiders escaped with a win also probably helped impact McDaniels response.

The Raiders took down the Seahawks by a final score of 40-34 in overtime. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs finished the day with a historic outing, totaling 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Through the air he added six receptions for 74 receiving yards, bringing his yards from scrimmage for the day to 303.

If not for the massive outing from Jacobs, McDaniels may not have had much to joke about following this game.