Raiders’ Josh McDaniels emphatically shoots down Josh Jacobs trade rumors

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels opened up the floodgates of speculation when he utilized starting running back Josh Jacobs far more than people expected in the franchise’s first preseason contest, the Hall of Fame Game, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Immediately after the contest, rumors began to swirl, with many believing the Raiders were showcasing the talented halfback for a potential trade. Not so fast. Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Josh McDaniels shot down the Jacobs trade rumors.

Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: "JJ's a guy we know what he's done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ. He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade) at all." #Raiders — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) August 8, 2022

Asked again about Josh Jacobs’ future, #Raiders HC Josh McDaniels stresses that the RB’s use in the first preseason game isn’t an indication he’ll be traded. McDaniels: “We have a lot of confidence in JJ… We have no desire to do that at all.” — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 8, 2022

Well then. Josh McDaniels expressed his- and the team’s- confidence in Josh Jacobs, saying that they have “no desire” to trade the halfback. That should put a stop to the rumors.

After the Hall of Fame Game, McDaniels had offered up an explanation for Jacobs’ curious usage, saying that he thinks “it’s good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason.” Such comments seemed to point to the Raiders using Jacobs more to get him added reps, rather than to show him off to prospective suitors in a trade.

Of course, all of the trade speculation wouldn’t have had any legs in the first place were it not for the Raiders’ own actions concerning Jacobs’ future. The Raiders declined his fifth-year option back in April.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs has ran for over 1000 yards twice, though he has yet to play a full season in the NFL. His future with the team for the 2022 season seems to be secure after these comments from Josh McDaniels.

After that is anybody’s guess.