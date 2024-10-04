As the odyssey of the trade request of Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams continues, the topic gets an interesting viewpoint from Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Talking about what teams the wide receiver in Adams should go to, he also speaks on how he understands where the 31-year old is coming from.

Kevin Durant understanding of Davante Adams situation with Raiders

Durant himself has been in Adams' shoes where one could compare the situation when the star basketball player was with the Brooklyn Nets believing major success can happen, but after some disappointment, he requested a trade out. Adams is now in the same boat where Durant said on the “Up & Adams” show that he can “just sit back.”

“I think Davante knows exactly what he’s doing,” Durant said. “He demanded a trade, so that’s saying a lot, that’s pretty much saying everything. I think he can just sit back and see what the league says after that. He’s put in so much work already on film that he doesn’t need to say much. He doesn’t need to think about much, he told his organization what he wanted to do with his career and now it’s on them to facilitate it. He’s a football player, he’s going to play ball anywhere. He’s going to come to work anywhere like a professional.”

Adams is in the midst of his third season with Las Vegas where it has been more than productive since he's one of the better receivers in the league. However, he has requested a trade with the team most rumored to be in the mix being the New York Jets because of Adams' association with Aaron Rodgers as both were teammates on the Green Bay Packers.

Raiders still amidst a season despite situation with Davante Adams

The other team mentioned would be the New Orleans Saints as he is also familiar with Derek Carr who were teammates briefly on the Raiders. Still, the Raiders have a season to focus on, especially Gardner Minshew who spoke about Adams' situation and even said the team understood what's going on.

“Obviously, everybody understands Davante’s situation,” Minshew said during Wednesday's press conference via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We all love Davante but understand he’s got to make the best decision for him. Our team has to make the best decision for us, and we’ve got to keep moving forward and try to figure out how to win games.”

“Yeah, it’s kind of next man up mentality,” Minshew continued. “I think everybody stepped up and played a role. ‘Kobe’ [Jakobi Meyers] took on a bigger role, and he’s going to be a guy I got to do a better job of getting him the ball. He won more than we hit last week, so I think there’s more there. ‘Tuck’ [Tre Tucker], DJ [Turner], both making big plays. I think we got guys that are primed for a role and they’re excited to get the ball.”

Adams is nursing a hamstring injury and isn't expected to play in Sunday's game as the Raiders take on the Denver Broncos Sunday in an AFC West showdown. Las Vegas is currently 2-2, tied with three other teams in the division, but will be tough without their top option in Adams.